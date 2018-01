SAN ANTONIO - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night in far south Bexar County.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1937 and Blue Wing Road.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle did stop and remain at the scene.

Few details have been released, but a KSAT photojournalist said the area is dimly lit.

The BCSO continues to investigate the crash.

