Police looking for driver who hit 2-year-old boy, kept going

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to track down a driver who hit a two-year-old boy outside his East Side home and kept going.

The child’s family called police to the home, located in the 1400 block of Norfleet around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The family told officers they were relaxing in their front yard when the toddler suddenly got away from them and ran into the street.

Relatives say a black Mazda hit the child and kept going.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police say he may have suffered a broken leg.

