I-35 NB near Pat Booker Road temporarily closed after vehicle crash

A crash along I-35 NB near Pat Booker Rd. has traffic at a standstill. TxDOT reports all lanes are blocked at this time. Use alternative route.

SAN ANTONIO – I-35 northbound near Pat Booker Road is currently closed following a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported sometime before 7:30 a.m. Traffic reportedly is at a standstill.

At this time, not much is known about the crash. It is unclear if anyone is injured.

The Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes are currently shut down. Authorities advise using an alternate route if possible. It is not known when the lanes will reopen.

