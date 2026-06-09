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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Traffic

Heavy traffic on San Antonio highways after Spurs win Game 3 in NBA Finals

Traffic snarls expected in downtown

KSAT NEWSROOM

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are a win closer to an NBA championship, and fans are already taking the celebration to the streets.

The Spurs defeated the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, 115-111.

In true Alamo City fashion, fans couldn’t wait to celebrate the “dub.”

As the final buzzer sounded, Spurs fans started to flock to Southwest Military Drive on the South Side and Commerce Street downtown for a round of honking, NBA Finals edition.

In the livestream above, TransGuide traffic cameras provide a live look at traffic conditions around the city as Spurs fans head home, gather for celebrations and continue the excitement following the team’s Finals opener win.

Drivers should also expect heavier-than-normal traffic as thousands of fans hit the streets following the game.

Additional congestion is possible near bars, restaurants and other venues hosting NBA Finals watch parties across San Antonio.

Stay with KSAT for continuing coverage of the Spurs’ NBA Finals run, including traffic updates, fan celebrations and postgame reaction from across the Alamo City.

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