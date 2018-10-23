LIVE: Accident involving Somerset ISD school bus reported in South Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A major accident involving a school bus has occurred in South Bexar County early Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the 20800 block of Highway 16 near Smith Road.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Somerset ISD school bus had 35 students on board when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. The vehicle that rear-ended the school bus had people trapped inside, authorities said.

Maury Vasquez, a spokesperson with Somerset ISD, said there were no life-threatening injuries to the people onboard the bus. The majority of the students on the bus were transported to another vehicle and taken to school to be checked out. Vasquez said a handful of students were checked out by paramedics at the scene.

At this time, the conditions of the individuals in the other vehicle are not currently known.

Authorities did say to expect slowdowns in the area in both directions as emergency crews work.

