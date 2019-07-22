Bicyclist hospitalized after West Side hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital following a hit-and-run crash overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The crash occurred just before midnight Sunday at the intersection of Brady Boulevard and Driftwood Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street on the city's West Side.

According to police, the bicyclist, a man in his 30s, was hit by an older green Chevrolet pickup truck. The injured man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck did not stop to render aid.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS crews both answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

