Bicyclist on highway hit, killed by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist on the highway was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Highway 151 near 36th Street.

According to police, the bicyclist, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was struck while in the main lanes of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle pulled over after hitting the victim and that the vehicle had serious damage to both the front and roof.

There is no word on if the driver will face any charges.

