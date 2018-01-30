Man hospitalized with head injury after driving into North Side ditch

SAN ANTONIO - A man got confused behind the wheel and ended up driving his vehicle into a ditch overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

Police got a call for an accident just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Vance Jackson Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the 50-year-old driver simply got confused with where he was going and drove into a ditch next to Nix Behavioral Center.

The driver was transported to University Hospital with a head injury, police said.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department, and emergency crews all responded to the crash. At this time no charges are expected to be filed.

