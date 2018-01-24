Woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashing vehicle with children inside

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she rolled her vehicle with three children inside, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The rollover accident was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of W.W. White Road on the city's far East Side.

According to police, the 26-year-old woman and the three children were taken to an area hospital after she rolled and crashed into a fence.

RELATED: Driver killed in 2 vehicle rollover crash that slams into nearby restaurant

RELATED: Former San Antonio high school head football coach arrested on suspicion of DWI

Police said the woman told them that a vehicle pulled out in front of her causing her to lose control.

The woman and the children were taken to University Hospital to be checked out. Officers arrested the woman at the hospital. The children sustained only bumps and bruises as a result of the accident.

The name of the arrested woman is not currently known. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.