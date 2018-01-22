Former San Antonio high school head football coach arrested on suspicion of DWI

EDINBURG, Texas - A former San Antonio high school head football coach was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated over the weekend in South Texas.

Records show John Campbell was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Saturday. Campbell was charged with a DWI and released the next day on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond.

Campbell is the current head football coach for Vela High School in Edinburg. Campbell led Vela to a district championship and a 12-1 record this year in his first season as head coach.

Before Campbell was hired at Vela, he was the head coach for a season at Madison High School and led the Mavericks to a 4-7 record in 2016.

Campbell also opened Brandeis High School in the Northside Independent School District in 2008 and had a very successful record of 69-19, including three trips to the state quarter-finals before he abruptly resigned in 2015 to take an assistant coaching position at Texas A&M Commerce.

He was the head coach at John Jay High School from 2004 to 2006.

Patrick Chalvire with KGBT-TV reported the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District did not immediately comment on Campbell’s arrest.

