Driver killed in 2 vehicle rollover crash that slams into nearby restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed in a rollover accident after his pickup truck collided with another vehicle and then slammed into a nearby restaurant, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The accident was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Zarzamora Street and West Martin Street.

According to police, the four-door sedan collided with the pickup truck, sending it into the La Glora Mexican Restaurant after it first rolled over.

The driver of the truck, a man in his late 20s, was trapped inside and had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

At this time police have not said if either alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash. The name of the man killed has yet to be released.

