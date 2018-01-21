Deadly crash downs pole, briefly shuts down part of Harry Wurzbach Road

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed after she crashed into a pole on the city's North East side early Sunday morning.

San Antonio Police have identified the woman as Doris Dimas Windom, 34.

According to police, the Windom lost control near the intersection of Eisenhauer and Harry Wurzbach roads and crashed into a pole. Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there four passengers were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, speed played a role in the crash.

"Several empty open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle. The passengers said they had just left Bar prior to crash," said Romana Lopez with SAPD.

Investigators are looking into whether alcohol was a factor.

