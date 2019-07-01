Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead following a hit-and-run crash on the city's far West Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on the eastbound Highway 151 access road near W. Military Highway, just inside Loop 410.

According to police, the motorcyclist was turning from Military Drive onto the westbound access road of Hwy 151 when a van traveling westbound disregarded a red light and struck them in the intersection.

Police said the driver of the van fled the scene and was unable to be located. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, but died at the scene. A name or age of the victim has not been released.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

