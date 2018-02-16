San Antonio roadways see decrease in deadly crashes involving pedestrians

SAN ANTONIO - Roadways in the Alamo City are seeing a decrease in deadly crashes involving pedestrians.

Fast Facts:

The number of traffic fatalities in San Antonio was down 26 percent in 2017.

The 143 fatalities in 2017 is down from the 193 deaths in 2016 and the 154 seen in 2015.

Vision Zero San Antonio has been tracking the decrease in deaths since 2015. It includes people driving, walking, biking and riding on motorcycles.

Fatalities from automobile crashes were down 16 percent. For people on motorcycles, it was down 33 percent, pedestrians down 32 percent, and fatalities for people on bicycles had the greatest drop, falling 60 percent.

One-third of all fatal and incapacitating pedestrian crashes happened on 1 percent of San Antonio roadways, demonstrating that a significant portion of all severe pedestrian crashes are not happening randomly but rather occurring in concentrated areas.

Nearly half, 49 percent, of the severe pedestrian crashes happened over a six-hour period from 6 p.m. to midnight, with the greatest number of crashes happening in the 6 p.m. hour.