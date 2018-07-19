Woman killed in rollover crash on I-10, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a rollover crash on the city's far Northwest Side early Thursday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident was reported around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 westbound between Ralph Fair Road and Fair Oaks Ranch.

According to deputies, the female driver rolled her vehicle after crashing and ended up on the access road of Interstate 10. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman in her 30s was not wearing her seatbelt and speed likely played a cause in the wreck, deputies said.

Police have not identified the woman pending notification to next of kin.

At this time the access road of I-10 in the area remains closed as authorities work at the scene. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

#BREAKING This is what’s left after an accident on the access road next to I10 near the Hills at Fair Oaks. The medical examiner is on the scene, I’m told one person is dead. pic.twitter.com/QYkX4IziYr — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.