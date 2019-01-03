Additional flight being offered from San Antonio to Seattle

SAN ANTONIO - Alaska Airlines will be expanding its daily nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to Seattle, according to the city of San Antonio's Aviation Department.

Officials said beginning July 16, service to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will be provided twice daily, operating on a 178-seat B737-900 aircraft.

More than 166,000 passengers fly between San Antonio International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport each year, officials said, adding that Seattle is one of the fastest-growing markets in the region.

San Antonio and Seattle share common trade and business interests that complement both cities and their economic development, according to the aviation department, including in areas of high-tech, bioscience, advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

"We are excited about the additional flight, because Seattle has been an underserved market and is quickly growing," said Russ Handy, aviation director for the city of San Antonio. "This new service will allow more access to Seattle and the entire Alaska Airlines network."

Here are some facts about the new flight from the Aviation Department:

The new flight will depart San Antonio International Airport at 6:45 a.m. and arrive in Seattle at 9:05 a.m.

The return flight will depart Seattle at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in San Antonio at 11:55 p.m.

This will complement Alaska's current service, with a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport departure of 11:50 a.m. and arrival to San Antonio International Airport at 5:50 p.m. Its return departs San Antonio International Airport at 6:55 p.m. and arrives to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 9:30 p.m.

Officials said Alaska Airlines launched its current daily nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2012.

In 2018, market demand for air service from San Antonio International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport increased by 11 percent, according to the Aviation Department.

Click here for more information or to book a flight.

