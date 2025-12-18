Possible election dates move up for vote at San Antonio City Council meeting

SAN ANTONIO – A monumental change to how San Antonio residents vote for their future mayor and city council representatives will be a topic of discussion outside and inside City Hall on Thursday.

During Thursday’s city council meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and the city’s 10 council members are expected to decide whether or not they will move those elections from May to November in odd-numbered years.

KSAT plans to livestream Thursday’s San Antonio city council meeting at 9 a.m. in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Their vote was made possible by a change in state law that went into effect earlier this year.

The law change was aimed at allowing the City of Dallas to shift its election date. San Antonio and other cities can also take advantage of it without changing their city charters, but they would have to act by Dec. 31.

Jones, who has voiced support for the election calendar change, has also scheduled a news conference at 8 a.m. on the City Hall steps.

Before the council vote Thursday, Jones and Dolores Huerta, a civil rights activist who co-founded the United Farm Workers labor union alongside César Chávez, discussed the matter on the steps of City Hall.

Joining them were several community leaders from across San Antonio and other local leaders.

You can watch the full 8 a.m. press conference in the video player below:

City staff estimated that an election change from May to November could save the city between $800,000 and $1 million.

More recent City Hall coverage on KSAT: