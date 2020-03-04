Here’s how Texans voted on the propositions on the Primary Election ballots

All of the propositions on the Texas Primary ballots passed by overwhelming margins.

Not that it means very much.

Unlike propositions in municipal and general elections where propositions are used to decide state constitutional amendments bond issues, that wasn’t the case on the primary ballots.

The propositions on the primary ballots were basically surveys to help the parties decide their priorities.

The Democratic Party of Texas said the propositions on its ballot are the Democrats Bill of Rights that “will guide our party, our campaigns, and our movement in the 2020 election.”

The Republican Party of Texas said its 10 Primary ballot propositions are opinion polls, not policy referendums.

“When you vote YES or NO, you are telling us what you think should happen,” the party posted on its website.

**The following results are with 99% of precincts reporting in Texas.

Here’s how people voted on the 11 propositions on the Democratic Primary Election ballot:

Proposition #1 passed with 94.35% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Proposition #2 passed with 94.62% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Proposition #3 passed with 97.58% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a ​responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Proposition #4 passed with 94.92% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Proposition #5 passed with 97.11% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Proposition #6 passed with 97.28% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Proposition #7 passed with 94.74% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Proposition #8 passed with 95.88% voting “yes.” Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, ​and ​gerrymandering?

Proposition #9 passed with 97.3% voting “yes.” Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Proposition #10 passed with 94.73% voting “yes.” Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Proposition #11 passed with 91.52% voting “yes.” Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?



Here’s how people voted on the 10 propositions on the Republican Primary Election ballot:

Proposition #1 passed with 88.6% voting “yes.” Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Proposition #2 passed with 85.37% voting “yes.” Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Proposition #3 passed with 94.29% voting “yes.” Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Proposition #4 passed with 93.86% voting “yes.” Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Proposition #5 passed with 90.54% voting “yes.” Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

Proposition #6 passed with 94.56% voting “yes.” Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Proposition #7 passed with 97.29% voting “yes.” Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.

Proposition #8 passed with 98.36% voting “yes.” Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.

Proposition #9 passed with 94.99% voting “yes.” Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

Proposition #10 passed with 92.03% voting “yes.” Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.



