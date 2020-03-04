WATCH LIVE: Dissecting Super Tuesday — What we learned about the 2020 presidential primary

SAN ANTONIO – With nearly all of the votes counted in Bexar County for the 2020 Texas primary, KSAT anchor Steve Spriester will break down the results live at 3 p.m. Wednesday with Dr. David Crockett, a political science professor at Trinity University.

Voters came out in record numbers in this primary race, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said. In total, more than 250,000 votes were cast.

The polling system crashed three times, causing a long delay and preventing the elections office from posting cumulative totals. The results, which will change slightly when all mail-in ballots are counted, were announced just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The primary isn’t over just yet. In Bexar County, there are nine races that are going to runoff elections on May 26.

A runoff occurs when the candidate with the most votes doesn’t receive 50%, plus one, of the total.