Bexar County Elections Department investigating glitch that delayed results for hours

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department is still investigating a glitch in a software system that led to results not coming in until the early morning hours after Election Day.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said the issue delayed the posting of cumulative numbers, which includes Election Day, early and absentee votes.

The unofficial results were announced just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Record 253,000 vote in Bexar County for primary election amid software issues

In Bexar County, 253,071 votes — 113,650 on Election Day and 139,421 early and absentee — were cast in the primary election.

Callanen said final results are pending the count of mail-in ballots.

Early voting results were released nearly an hour later than the usual 7 p.m. on Election Day. Then the county’s election page briefly crashed, and when results were posted, they were in three separate tallies: early voting, absentee ballots and Election Day returns, which were still not complete.

Texas March 2020 Primary Election Results

Callanen said while she is pleased with voter turnout, the department will investigate the issue to see what exactly went wrong.

“We will look into the election issues in the next few weeks, to improve the process, so that we are more than ready for the upcoming May elections," she said.

Another issue she pointed to was that it was tougher for election judges to learn the new system.

Runoff elections will be held on May 26.

They department will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the issue.

For all the latest election coverage, click here to visit out Vote 2020 page.