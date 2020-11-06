Bexar County election workers will get free COVID-19 testing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After running a relatively smooth election, Bexar County poll workers are being offered free COVID-19 testing next week, according to officials.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said the free testing is a gesture of gratitude for the workers, who were exposed to thousands of voters throughout the election.

“We want them to have peace of mind and make sure they’re protected,” Callanen said.

The testing will take place Monday and Tuesday at the elections department.

In the meantime, votes are still getting counted in Bexar County.

Callanen said they expect to count roughly 8,500 military ballots — 4,000 of which have already been received as of Friday. Military ballots have a longer deadline than regular mail-in ballots, which could only be counted if they were postmarked by Tuesday and arrived by Wednesday.

A total of 760,931 votes were cast in Bexar County, a 64% voter turnout, according to the elections department.

The majority of the votes were cast during the three-week early voting period that preceded Election Day. Callanen was proud of her staff’s efforts.

“We had a fantastic election,” she said. “It was the best and biggest we’ve ever had.”

