51º

Vote 2022

Registering voters for March Primary takes on greater significance, activists say

Push is on ahead of January 31 deadline before March Primary

Jessie Degollado, Reporter

Bill Caldera, Photojournalist

Tags: Vote 2022, March Primary

SAN ANTONIO – Groups focusing on registering voters ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline for the March Primary have said their efforts have taken on a greater significance.

“There’s never been a more important time to be in voter registration or to be a voter,” said Charlie Bonner, spokesman for MOVE Texas, which has been mobilizing and registering college students statewide since it began at UTSA in 2013.

“It’s really important that voters know that that card is the political autonomy that they have for their freedom, for their voice and for the future of democracy,” said Kimiya Factory, founder and executive director of Black Freedom Factory, which is dedicated to data driven activism and advocacy. Part of its mission is registering voters.

Each said their groups are motivated by last year’s passage of voter restrictions by the Texas Legislature and the continued push for federal voting rights legislation to counter similar efforts nationally.

Considered long overdue by civil rights advocates, President Joe Biden voiced his support for ending the filibuster in order to advance the legislation.

“In Texas, we have always had these challenges. It is not new for us,” said Lydia Camarillo, president of the Southwest Voter Registration and Education Project, founded by civil rights pioneer Willie Velasquez. “We’ve been fighting this since we opened our doors in 1974.”

SWVRP is one of several civil rights organizations suing over what they say are the state’s efforts to suppress the vote.

“Anytime that there are laws that hurt rather than enhance participation in America’s democracy, it hurts,” Camarillo said.

SWVRP also has challenged redistricting efforts through the years.

“The way you fight right now is by registering and turning out to vote in the primaries and in the generals. And don’t forget the runoffs, there’ll be runoff elections,” Camarillo said.

Bonner agrees

“We have to keep fighting, and fighting includes showing up and casting that ballot even when they make it difficult,” he said.

Also on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jessie Degollado has been with KSAT since 1984. She is a general assignments reporter who covers a wide variety of stories. Raised in Laredo and as an anchor/reporter at KRGV in the Rio Grande Valley, Jessie is especially familiar with border and immigration issues. In 2007, Jessie also was inducted into the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame.

email

Bill Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

email