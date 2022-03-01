72º

Election results 2022: Texas House 121 primary

Incumbent Republican Steve Allison faces Michael Champion while Democrats Becca Moyer DeFelice and Gabrien Gregory face-off

State Rep. District 121 Republican (District)

Candidate

Votes

%

Steve Allison*(R)
00%
Michael E. Champion(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

State Rep. District 121 Democrat

Candidate

Votes

%

Becca Moyer DeFelice(D)
00%
Gabrien Gregory(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 0)

Texas House District 121 (KSAT/Brittney Daniels)

