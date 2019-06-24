CONVICTION: Court documents in ‘The Bingo King’ murder case
On Sept. 3, 1998, local businessman Eddie Garcia, who was known as “The Bingo King,” was murdered in his office, and James Legate was arrested, tried and convicted of the crime. Twenty years later, a team of KSAT journalists investigate Legate’s conviction and shed new light on one of San Antonio’s most notorious murder cases.
The following are related court documents in the case that are referenced in “Conviction: The Bingo King Murder”:
“We lost our beloved father, Eddie Garcia on Sept 3rd, 1998, in a brutal and senseless murder. In August of 1999, the defendant was found guilty by a jury of his peers. We stand by his conviction. We appreciate everyone who worked tirelessly to bring justice in our Father's case. We are effected by and mourn the loss of our dad every day. We will continue to celebrate our Dad's life privately.”
Respectfully,
Members of the Eddie Garcia family
Pedro Zamora’s Letter to His Wife
Juan Hernandez's statement to SAPD
Mary Barsenas Voir Dire by Camelia Juarez on Scribd
