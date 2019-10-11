Blake’s Brainiacs: DoSeum Summer Camps

SAN ANTONIO – Searching for a summer camp? The DoSeuem has you covered with their Master Camp programs for kids ages 6-11. The Master Programs help kids dive into the digital world so that they walk away with new technological skills. Every week from now until early August the museum will be offering a master camp centering around a STEM topic: science, technology, engineering, and math.

Last week, campers recieved hands on expereince with the 3D printing process while this week they will be focusing on editing and creating vlog videos. The remaining program dates will focus on learning how to read and write code (July 8 -12) and how to design a video game from scratch (July 29 - Aug 2).