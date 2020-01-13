KSAT Weather: Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for SA area

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said we have some very thick fog around the area and that it’ll stick around through the morning commute.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for San Antonio, the I-35 corridor, I-10, and the Hill Country. Visibility is less than 1/4 mile in many areas.

It will be cloudy all day, with maybe a shower, and temperatures in the mid 60s. There will be more fog tomorrow morning, and then cloudy and mid 70s, Osterhage said.

