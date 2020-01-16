Thursday to start warm and humid with a few showers and some fog

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said it’ll be warm and humid with a few showers and some fog early Thursday morning.

Rain is expected pretty much all day, and even a few storms are likely later on this morning. Temperatures will stay steady at 70°.

Showers and storms are in the forecast again for tomorrow. A cold front will come through and clear us out a bit this weekend, Osterhage said.

We will be on the cooler side next week with a few showers.

WATCH the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority Team:

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather