Thursday to start warm and humid with a few showers and some fog

Mike Osterhage, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said it’ll be warm and humid with a few showers and some fog early Thursday morning.

Rain is expected pretty much all day, and even a few storms are likely later on this morning. Temperatures will stay steady at 70°.

Showers and storms are in the forecast again for tomorrow. A cold front will come through and clear us out a bit this weekend, Osterhage said.

We will be on the cooler side next week with a few showers.

