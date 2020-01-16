Thursday to start warm and humid with a few showers and some fog
SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said it’ll be warm and humid with a few showers and some fog early Thursday morning.
Rain is expected pretty much all day, and even a few storms are likely later on this morning. Temperatures will stay steady at 70°.
Showers and storms are in the forecast again for tomorrow. A cold front will come through and clear us out a bit this weekend, Osterhage said.
We will be on the cooler side next week with a few showers.
