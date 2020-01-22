Wednesday will start wet, chilly with some fog

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said it’ll be wet, chilly, and some fog... just a lovely day. Not! Expect some showers, and maybe a storm, all day Wednesday.

After some morning clouds, there will be more sunshine tomorrow and in the mid 60s.

It’ll be sunny again on Friday.

There will be a few afternoon showers Saturday, and then more sunshine Sunday, Osterhage said.

