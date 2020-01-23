Thursday begins with Dense Fog Advisory and mist until sun comes out

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said temperatures are on the mild side, but that there’s plenty of fog and mist. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory for most of the viewing area until 9 a.m.

Skies will eventually clear today and it will be sunny in the upper 60s.

The weather will be great again tomorrow.

A shower is possible late Saturday, and then it will be sunnier on Sunday, Osterhage said.

