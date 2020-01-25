UTSA program aims to teach students about environment around them

SAN ANTONIO – The EYES - Educating Youth in Environmental Science - program is centered around outreach and providing local students the chance to learn about environmental issues, in a hands on way!

Representatives from the program travel to local schools to visit with classes from kindergarten to high school.

Through a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, students are able to learn about topics such as hydrology - including how pollution can affect the quality of water in our aquifer - and the migration route of the monarch butterfly through San Antonio each year.

