Cold front Tuesday night will drop temperatures by nearly 50 degrees
As a result, Wednesday will be cold and windy.
An arctic cold front is moving across Texas, and will arrive in San Antonio late Tuesday evening. Until then, expect a very warm Tuesday.
Skies will gradually clear by Tuesday afternoon and a high temperature near 80 degrees. During the day, the wind will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday night, the cold front will arrive around sunset, switching winds around to the north at 15-25 mph. As temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s overnight, cold, light rain is possible.
By sunrise Wednesday, it will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s, despite a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. With winds gusting up to 30 mph, the wind chill will be in the 30s for most of the day.
Late Wednesday night, there will be another chance for very light precipitation. With temperatures dipping close to freezing, a few snow flakes are possible -- especially in the Hill Country. Because no accumulation is expected, roads should remain safe.
Our blast of cold air will be short-lived as temperatures will quickly rebound back to above average by the weekend.
