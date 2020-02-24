66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

66ºF

Weather

New Witte Musuem exhibit will have you ready for spring

Hands-on activities aim to teach kids about the nature and science in their own backyards

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist

Tags: ksatkids, Brainiacs, local, Environment

SAN ANTONIO – While the official start of spring isn’t until mid-March, a new exhibit open at the Witte Museum will have you all set for the new season.

Backyard Adventures invites kids - and, adults - to learn about the animals, plants, and ecosystems in the world around them.

While a big focus of the exhibit is on natural science, there are also activities that challenge visitors to use math and engineering skills!

Backyard Adventures runs until May 3, 2020.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: