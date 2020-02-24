New Witte Musuem exhibit will have you ready for spring

SAN ANTONIO – While the official start of spring isn’t until mid-March, a new exhibit open at the Witte Museum will have you all set for the new season.

Backyard Adventures invites kids - and, adults - to learn about the animals, plants, and ecosystems in the world around them.

While a big focus of the exhibit is on natural science, there are also activities that challenge visitors to use math and engineering skills!

Backyard Adventures runs until May 3, 2020.