Spring Break Science: Laminar Flow

SAN ANTONIO – If you need to get everyone outside for a little bit this Spring Break, why not throw in a little physics?!

This Blake’s Brainiacs experiment is all about laminar flow, one of two main types of flow that water or any fluid can have.

While this activity will be fun for all ages, please make sure an adult is present, as a sharp object is involved.

For another fun Laminar flow experiment you can do click here.