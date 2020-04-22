At Home Science: Make your own compost

SAN ANTONIO – Compost gets a bad rap sometimes. It’s smelly and - let’s be honest - it’s made mostly of things we’d normally throw in the trash!

However, making your own compost is an easy way to give a little back to Mother Earth.

Here’s what you’ll need when you’re ready to get started:

Glass jar with lid

dirt, leaves, and grass from your yard

old paper, like a newspaper

food waste from fruits and vegetables (like apple cores or banana peels)

water

For detailed instructions from Kaiti Blake on how to make your compost, watch the video at the top of the page.

For more on composting check out this “What’s up South Texas” story about a Mother-daughter duo who turned kitchen trash into garden treasure.