80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Weather

More storms expected to head toward San Antonio area Friday night

A few severe storms, heavy rain possible

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Tags: weather, San Antonio, San Antonio weather, KSAT weather forecast
Additional rainfall potential through Sunday morning
Additional rainfall potential through Sunday morning

SAN ANTONIO – This week has brought welcome rainfall to South Texas and there’s more on the way. Here’s what to expect:

  • Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but any activity should be few and far between.
  • Most of Friday should be quiet, with only a pop-up storm in the forecast. However, any storm that does develop could become strong.
  • Storms are forecast to quickly develop Friday evening along the Mexico border and a line of storms will march east, arriving in the San Antonio area by the predawn hours Saturday.
  • Severe storms will be possible with this line, including a threat of hail and gusty winds.
  • Flooding will be a concern for everyone. However, areas that received heavy rainfall this week will be most at risk for flash flooding.
Friday night/Saturday morning storm threats
Friday night/Saturday morning storm threats
  • The storms are expected to clear the area by midday on Saturday, allowing for some afternoon clearing.
  • Sunday should be quieter, but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Get the latest forecast for the San Antonio area 24/7 on KSAT.com.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: