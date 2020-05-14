More storms expected to head toward San Antonio area Friday night

SAN ANTONIO – This week has brought welcome rainfall to South Texas and there’s more on the way. Here’s what to expect:

Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but any activity should be few and far between.

Most of Friday should be quiet, with only a pop-up storm in the forecast. However, any storm that does develop could become strong.

Storms are forecast to quickly develop Friday evening along the Mexico border and a line of storms will march east, arriving in the San Antonio area by the predawn hours Saturday.

Severe storms will be possible with this line, including a threat of hail and gusty winds.