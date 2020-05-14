More storms expected to head toward San Antonio area Friday night
A few severe storms, heavy rain possible
SAN ANTONIO – This week has brought welcome rainfall to South Texas and there’s more on the way. Here’s what to expect:
- Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon, but any activity should be few and far between.
- Most of Friday should be quiet, with only a pop-up storm in the forecast. However, any storm that does develop could become strong.
- Storms are forecast to quickly develop Friday evening along the Mexico border and a line of storms will march east, arriving in the San Antonio area by the predawn hours Saturday.
- Severe storms will be possible with this line, including a threat of hail and gusty winds.
- Flooding will be a concern for everyone. However, areas that received heavy rainfall this week will be most at risk for flash flooding.
- The storms are expected to clear the area by midday on Saturday, allowing for some afternoon clearing.
- Sunday should be quieter, but an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.
