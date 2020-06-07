Triple-digit heat likely for the first time this year in San Antonio

Even though we’ve had stretches of hot and humid weather throughout this spring, we have yet to officially hit 100 degrees at San Antonio International Airport. That will likely change early this week. Here are the main takeaways:

Completely sunny skies will allow for rapidly rising temperatures, especially Monday and Tuesday

Humidity will be fairly high, too, creating a dangerous combination which could lead to heat exhaustion

A very weak front will arrive late Tuesday afternoon, dropping highs from the triple-digits back into the upper-90s for the remainder of the week

Even though we’re used to the heat as Texans, it’s important to note that higher humidity could potentially be dangerous. Please remember these tips to keep yourself and your loved ones safe:

Never leave pets or kids inside a parked vehicle

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous outdoor activities

Find shade or air conditioned places

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on the elderly, who are more susceptible to heat related illness

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

