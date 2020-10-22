Big temperature swings ahead for San Antonio

After a week of what felt like near summer-like heat and humidity, changes are finally set to arrive on Friday. The first of two cold fronts is scheduled to move through by the afternoon. Here are the main takeaways as you plan out your activities this weekend and next week:

FRIDAY: A cold front arrives by the afternoon. Friday evening will see falling temperatures, breezy temperatures, and partly cloudy skies. There is a small chance for a shower or two.

SATURDAY : Clouds are forecast to stick around for a while on Saturday, likely keeping temperatures on the cool side. Some places may not warm out of the 60s. Clearing is possible late in the day.

SUNDAY : We’ll see a rapid warm-up, as temperatures return to the upper 80s. Humidity will increase too, but it lasts only a day.

MONDAY : While it’ll be warm and humid to start, our second cold front should sweep through during the day. A few showers along the front are possible. It’ll turn breezy and cooler.

TUESDAY : A secondary push of colder air arrives, keeping things chilly. In addition, an upper level low brings better rain chances and plenty of cloud cover.

WEDNESDAY: Some of the best rain chances we had in a while arrive Tuesday night and early on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, despite some possible clearing late in the day.

The exact timing of these fronts will play a big role in the temperatures fluctuations and may change a bit as we get closer to their arrival. Make sure and track any weather changes this week by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

