First freeze of the season expected Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO – While we were focused on rain chances this week, another significant weather event is just a few days away: our first freeze of the season! Before you start covering your plants, here’s what you need to know:

After a soggy start to the weekend, Sunday will be a nice day with sunshine and low humidity

Late Sunday night , a cold front will move through San Antonio without any rain

Behind this cold front, it will be cooler, breezy, and sunny on Monday

With clear skies, light winds, and bone-dry air in place Monday night , temperatures will drop like a rock

By early Tuesday morning , temperatures will be near 30° in San Antonio - two degrees below the freezing mark

It’s expected to be even colder in the Hill Country, where temperatures could dip into the mid-to upper 20s for several hours early Tuesday, resulting in a hard freeze

First Freeze Climatology

This first freeze will be right on schedule, at least according to climate norms. Central Bexar County, including the San Antonio metro, typically sees its first freeze in late November.

Average first freeze dates across South Texas (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

