2 arrested in alleged scheme involving stolen checks, money laundering

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been arrested in connection with what investigators say was a scheme involving stolen checks and money laundering.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Kennedy Price, 18, and Felipe Salazar, 19, were among a group of people taking part in the illegal transactions.

The affidavit says the group would recruit other “accomplices” through social media, people who were willing to share their banking information, including ATM cards and PIN numbers, in exchange for quick cash.

It says others, including Price and Salazar, would deposit stolen checks into those bank accounts, then withdraw money.

The two suspects, arrested Wednesday, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in this way.

San Antonio police and U. S. Secret Service agents began working on this case together after receiving notification from the banks in October.

The affidavit says investigators contacted several victims in the county and beyond who were unaware their checks had been stolen and used in this way.

They found there were more than 40 transactions like this conducted through ATMs at various banks throughout Bexar County, the affidavit says.

Investigators said they were able to obtain surveillance photos from the bank machines which helped them identify the two suspects.

There’s no word yet on whether any of the alleged accomplices might face charges.