Achoo! Oak allergy symptoms are peaking and pesky oak “worms” are everywhere

Itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, and a stuffy nose -- it’s that time of year again for those who suffer from an oak allergy.

Oak season peaks in late March and early April. It usually comes to an end in early May. (KSAT 12)

Oak trees pollinate in late March and early April, producing hanging clusters of pollen called “catkins." The pollen is then dispersed by the wind, irritating those who breathe in the pollen grains.

Catkins are clusters of pollen that develop on oak trees when they pollinate. (KSAT 12)

Not only do pollinating oak trees cause wheezing and sneezing for millions of locals, but they also create a bit of a headache for those who own lawns. The spring brings new growth to the trees, pushing off the older, brown oak leaves. The result are piles of oak leaves on front lawns, patios, sidewalks, and backyards.

Seeing “Worms”?

In addition to the yellow pollen and brown oak leaves, you may notice “worms” everywhere. These are actually moth caterpillars that feed on the new, green oak leaves. Usually, after a windy day the caterpillars that hang by a thread of silk become detached, falling to the ground.

Generally, these bugs are harmless, and a great source of food for local critters. However, an extreme infestation of the caterpillars on an oak tree may require a bio-pesticide. Contact a trusted arborist if you think there may be a problem.

A look at an oak caterpillar (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Don’t forget that your KSAT Weather Authority Team updates the pollen count each morning - even on the weekends! Bookmark this page so that you can check it daily.