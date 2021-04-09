Did you see some odd lights in the sky over Texas? It’s probably this.

Claudia5 sent in this picture from Hondo, Texas

Space X recently sent additional Starlink satellites into orbit, leaving many Texas residents wondering what they were seeing in the night sky.

Sixty satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday night. They often look like a train of lights, as the satellites travel close together for the first few days after launch. The satellites were visible both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Space X began launching the Starlink satellites back in 2019, periodically launching 60 at a time. The goal is for 1,600 total in orbit, creating a worldwide high-speed internet service, including to underserved parts of the planet.

Astronomers have raised concerns about the satellites, since they may affect stargazing in the future. Nearly 10,000 people are already using the service in far northern latitudes.

