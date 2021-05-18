KSAT Storm Chaser roaming San Antonio area amid severe weather

Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser drives around the San Antonio area in search of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued two watches that affect San Antonio.

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday for several counties, including Bexar.

A flash flood watch is also in effect until Thursday afternoon for the San Antonio area.

