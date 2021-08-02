Storm chances continue Monday

SAN ANTONIO – After some torrential downpours and a few strong storms on Sunday, rain chances will carry over into the start of the workweek. Here’s what you need to know:
- Thundershowers from Sunday evening will gradually wind down Sunday night, but some isolated rain can’t be ruled out through dawn Monday
- A weak front will slowly move across South Central Texas on Monday, acting as a trigger for more rain to develop
- The highest chance of rain Monday will be in the afternoon and evening hours, but some morning showers will be possible
- Any storms on Monday could be on the strong side, with very heavy rain leading to flooding being the main concern; some storms may also produce strong wind gusts & frequent lightning
- The front will sag south of San Antonio on Tuesday, taking the focus for heavy rain south of Highway 90
- Rain chances are expected to become more isolated by midweek
Doppler Radar
Track showers and storms as they develop by watching our Doppler Radar loop below.
Stay Weather-Aware
To keep up with the latest weather forecast, you can download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates - including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.
Want to share weather pictures with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.