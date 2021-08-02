Storm chances continue Monday

Monday will feature another chance of showers and storms

SAN ANTONIO – After some torrential downpours and a few strong storms on Sunday, rain chances will carry over into the start of the workweek. Here’s what you need to know:

Thundershowers from Sunday evening will gradually wind down Sunday night , but some isolated rain can’t be ruled out through dawn Monday

A weak front will slowly move across South Central Texas on Monday , acting as a trigger for more rain to develop

The highest chance of rain Monday will be in the afternoon and evening hours, but some morning showers will be possible

Any storms on Monday could be on the strong side, with very heavy rain leading to flooding being the main concern; some storms may also produce strong wind gusts & frequent lightning

The front will sag south of San Antonio on Tuesday, taking the focus for heavy rain south of Highway 90

Rain chances are expected to become more isolated by midweek

Rain chances will be highest early in the week

Track showers and storms as they develop by watching our Doppler Radar loop below.

