Another front for San Antonio this weekend

Friday Night: Clouds will stick around and patchy drizzle will be possible. Temperatures will generally be stuck in the 40s.

Saturday Morning: Higher humidity by early Saturday will lead to areas of fog and drizzle to start the day. A few light, passing showers will be possible, too.

