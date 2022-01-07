Another front for San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – After a chilly end to the work week, there are more weather swings ahead over the next couple of days. Here’s what you need to know as you plan your weekend:
- Friday Night: Clouds will stick around and patchy drizzle will be possible. Temperatures will generally be stuck in the 40s.
- Saturday Morning: Higher humidity by early Saturday will lead to areas of fog and drizzle to start the day. A few light, passing showers will be possible, too.
- Saturday Afternoon: Some clearing is expected during the afternoon, but it will feel like a pretty cloudy day for most. Expect an afternoon high in the mid-60s. Any rain Saturday afternoon is expected to be well east of I-35, with a few stronger storms possible closer to the Houston area.
- Sunday Morning: It will still be on the muggy side early Sunday, so another round of patchy fog and drizzle will be possible.
- Sunday Afternoon: Our next cold front will work through during the second half of the day Sunday, dropping humidity and ushering in a breezy, north wind. However, high temperatures will be allowed to jump into the low 70s before cooler air starts to filter in Sunday evening.
YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST
Behind the front Sunday, it will be cooler again early next week.
