Another front for San Antonio this weekend

Cloudy & muggy Saturday before humidity drops again Sunday

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

It will be a bit warmer and more humid this weekend in the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After a chilly end to the work week, there are more weather swings ahead over the next couple of days. Here’s what you need to know as you plan your weekend:

  • Friday Night: Clouds will stick around and patchy drizzle will be possible. Temperatures will generally be stuck in the 40s.
  • Saturday Morning: Higher humidity by early Saturday will lead to areas of fog and drizzle to start the day. A few light, passing showers will be possible, too.
  • Saturday Afternoon: Some clearing is expected during the afternoon, but it will feel like a pretty cloudy day for most. Expect an afternoon high in the mid-60s. Any rain Saturday afternoon is expected to be well east of I-35, with a few stronger storms possible closer to the Houston area.
A few strong storms will be possible closer to the Houston area Saturday afternoon and evening (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Sunday Morning: It will still be on the muggy side early Sunday, so another round of patchy fog and drizzle will be possible.
  • Sunday Afternoon: Our next cold front will work through during the second half of the day Sunday, dropping humidity and ushering in a breezy, north wind. However, high temperatures will be allowed to jump into the low 70s before cooler air starts to filter in Sunday evening.
Breezy winds with gusts up to 30 mph will be possible Sunday behind a cold front (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

YOUR 7-DAY FORECAST

Behind the front Sunday, it will be cooler again early next week.

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

