Limited time military-focused STEM experience coming to San Antonio’s DoSeum

A unique and hands on experience is coming to the DoSeum in June - but, only for a few days! Fort Innovate - created in partnership with USAA, is a family friendly, interactive exhibit with a military focus.

Fort Innovate, created in partnership with USAA, is a family friendly, interactive exhibit with a military focus. A sneak peek of what families can expect from the experience can be seen in the video above.

Actress & STEM advocate Miranda Cosgrove partnered with USAA in spreading the word about Fort Innovate.

She spoke to KSAT12 Meteorologist Kaiti Blake about what inspired her to become a STEM advocate. You can view that interview in the clip below.

And did you know? Fort Innovate is part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, so there’s also a sweepstakes! A winner will receive $50,000 and a trip to space camp. You can register for the sweepstakes when you visit Fort Innovate at the DoSeum.

Fort Innovate will be at San Antonio’s DoSeum from June 17-19. It is free with DoSeum admission.

For more fun things to do with the kiddos over the summer, make sure to bookmark the KSAT Kids page!