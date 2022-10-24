Behind the Scenes: Your Weather Authority team hosts virtual event for KSAT Insiders

It’s pretty rare to find all five members of Your Weather Authority team in the same place at the same time with our crazy schedules!

Last week, we were so thrilled to get the whole gang together for our latest KSAT Insider event to tell stories, answer questions, and of course chat about one of our favorite topics: the weather.

Insiders — members of KSAT’s free membership program — got to go behind the scenes with the team and learn about what goes into the weathercast that you see on TV every day.

Between making the forecast, to creating weather graphics, to standing up in front of the greenscreen, Insiders got a virtual tour of the KSAT studios and a look into a day in the life of a broadcast meteorologist in the Alamo City.

Each team member also got to share more about our backgrounds and tell stories about our time in the industry. Believe me -- everyone needs to see the picture of Adam with his first thermometer!

Attendees also got to meet the newest face on the weather team, Meteorologist Mia Montgomery, and learn about her journey back to the San Antonio area.

The team then answered Insiders’ questions and went into more detail on topics that we typically don’t have time for in a given three-minute weathercast.

We had such a blast hanging out with everyone and sharing a sneak peek into our daily work lives with those that attended!

We’re posting the full video below for everyone to see some of the exclusive content KSAT Insiders have access to.

Want to attend the next Insider event?

If you find these behind-the-scenes events interesting, you can become a member of KSAT Insider for free today to get alerted on the next Insider exclusive event.

Once you’re in, you’ll get access to incredible member benefits, including an opportunity to spin the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel on SA Live and access to local high school sports streams throughout the year.

Whatever the Weather Blog

While you’re at it, sign up for Your Weather Authority team’s new-and-improved ‘Whatever the Weather’ blog and newsletter (below), where we talk about everything from detailed weather topics, to ISS flyovers, to Mike’s chocolate soufflé recipe and beyond!

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT's weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page