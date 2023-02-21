Areas near San Antonio are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday. What does that mean?

Red Flag Warning is in effect for the counties in pink from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, which will go into effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Bandera, Blanco, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala counties.

A Red Flag Warning means that the weather conditions will lead to high grassfire danger. It will be dry Wednesday, with relative humidity values of 8-15%. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

It’s been incredibly dry, so any fires that develop would spread rapidly. To avoid creating a fire:

No campfires or burn piles

Avoid using tools that create sparks like chainsaws

Dispose of cigarettes properly

Don’t drag trailer chains

Don’t park vehicles on grass

Tips to avoid creating and spreading grass fires. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Even though the city of San Antonio is technically NOT under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, high fire danger is still present, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. See their map below and read here for an explanation: Fire Danger: What does each risk category mean?

Texas A&M Forest Service fire risk for Wednesday 2/21/2023. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)