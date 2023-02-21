86º

Areas near San Antonio are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday. What does that mean?

Dry, gusty weather will create high fire danger midday Wednesday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Red Flag Warning is in effect for the counties in pink from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, which will go into effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Bandera, Blanco, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala counties.

A Red Flag Warning means that the weather conditions will lead to high grassfire danger. It will be dry Wednesday, with relative humidity values of 8-15%. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

It’s been incredibly dry, so any fires that develop would spread rapidly. To avoid creating a fire:

  • No campfires or burn piles
  • Avoid using tools that create sparks like chainsaws
  • Dispose of cigarettes properly
  • Don’t drag trailer chains
  • Don’t park vehicles on grass
Tips to avoid creating and spreading grass fires. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Even though the city of San Antonio is technically NOT under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, high fire danger is still present, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. See their map below and read here for an explanation: Fire Danger: What does each risk category mean?

Texas A&M Forest Service fire risk for Wednesday 2/21/2023. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

