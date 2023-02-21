Areas near San Antonio are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday. What does that mean?

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning, which will go into effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Bandera, Blanco, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Kendall, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala counties.
A Red Flag Warning means that the weather conditions will lead to high grassfire danger. It will be dry Wednesday, with relative humidity values of 8-15%. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.
It’s been incredibly dry, so any fires that develop would spread rapidly. To avoid creating a fire:
- No campfires or burn piles
- Avoid using tools that create sparks like chainsaws
- Dispose of cigarettes properly
- Don’t drag trailer chains
- Don’t park vehicles on grass
Even though the city of San Antonio is technically NOT under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, high fire danger is still present, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. See their map below and read here for an explanation: Fire Danger: What does each risk category mean?
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page