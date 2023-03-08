YOUR PHOTOS: March’s Worm Moon appears in the San Antonio sky 🌕

There was a beautiful (and bright!) sight in the San Antonio sky earlier this week as the full Worm Moon rose above the horizon.

The moon officially became full at 6:40 a.m. CST on Tuesday, March 7, but will still look pretty full for a few days as it enters the waning gibbous phase.

Why is it called the Worm Moon?

It was believed for many years that the term “Worm Moon” was given to this full moon because earthworms would appear as the soil began to thaw and warm. These worms would then attract birds which would show up to feed off of them. This was generally a sign that springtime was near.

Additional and more recent research, however, shows that Native Americans connected March’s full moon to the emergence of beetle larvae as tree bark began to thaw.

Other nicknames for March’s full moon include the Crow Moon and Sap Moon.

What causes a full moon?

A full moon takes place when the moon and the sun are on opposite sides of the Earth. The direction of sunlight then illuminates the side of the moon that faces the Earth with the moon sitting relatively high in the sky.

Here’s a look at viewer photos of the Worm Moon that were sent in via KSAT Connect:

Valerie The moon Monday evening 0 s 0

Peggy McCall Moonset 0 s 0

John Our moon this evening 0 s 0

Have a photo that you’d like to submit? Upload it to KSAT Connect here!