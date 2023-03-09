Cold front may trigger some storms Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday’s drought monitor showed that we continue to be stuck in a long-term drought.
A soaking rainfall would be a nice change of pace.
While we can’t guarantee that, some of us will get some much-needed rainfall tonight. Here are the details:
- The rest of Thursday will still be hot, humid, and partly cloudy
- After sunset, a cold front will begin to approach the area. Along the front, isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop.
- From approximately 10 p.m. through 3 a.m., showers and storms will be possible from San Antonio north into the Hill Country.
- A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.
- Any rain will end by sunrise, as cooler, drier air works into South Texas.
- Friday will only see highs in the 70s, before warmth and humidity make a return on Saturday.
Should storms impact the area, we’ll be live on the KSAT Weather app. You’ll also find your forecast there with hour-by-hour updates.
