Cold front may trigger some storms Thursday night

Areas north of San Antonio will have best odds of seeing rain

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

A 30% chance of rain is in the forecast overnight. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday’s drought monitor showed that we continue to be stuck in a long-term drought.

A soaking rainfall would be a nice change of pace.

While we can’t guarantee that, some of us will get some much-needed rainfall tonight. Here are the details:

  • The rest of Thursday will still be hot, humid, and partly cloudy
  • After sunset, a cold front will begin to approach the area. Along the front, isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop.
Isolated showers and storms will develop along a frontal boundary overnight. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • From approximately 10 p.m. through 3 a.m., showers and storms will be possible from San Antonio north into the Hill Country.
  • A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.
The risk for severe weather is low, but exists, with hail and gusty winds being the main threat should a stronger storm develop. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Any rain will end by sunrise, as cooler, drier air works into South Texas.
  • Friday will only see highs in the 70s, before warmth and humidity make a return on Saturday.

Should storms impact the area, we’ll be live on the KSAT Weather app. You’ll also find your forecast there with hour-by-hour updates.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

