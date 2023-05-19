Don’t be surprised if you’re woken up by some rumbles of thunder in San Antonio Friday night

Rain chances through Monday. Our highest odds of rain will come overnight into the early morning hours on Saturday.

If it seems like most of our weather has come during the overnight hours this spring, you’d be right! And tonight is no exception.

A cool front will stir up storms across Central Texas this evening. This activity will stay north of San Antonio until the overnight hours. Then, as the storms cluster together, they’ll push south into our area. Here are the main takeaways:

Storm chances increase after midnight, areawide. However, the highest odds will be west of I-35.

The timeframe for storms in San Antonio is roughly 12 a.m. through 7 a.m. Saturday. It’s not guaranteed that San Antonio will see rain. The odds sit at 40% .

Severe weather is possible. Hail and gusty winds are the main threats, with a few pockets of heavy rainfall. The severe threat will diminish as the storms push south.

Severe weather risk for overnight Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If you have early Saturday morning plans, you will want to check the radar when you wake up.

Saturday midday through the afternoon looks to be quiet as the atmosphere stabilizes behind the storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

Another round of scattered showers will make their way across the area Sunday morning.

As always, check back with us on the KSAT Weather app. We’ll update it often. Have a great weekend!